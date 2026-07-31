Air India, SkyDrive, Suzuki to test eVTOL medical deliveries
Business
Air India just announced a partnership with Japan's SkyDrive and Suzuki to see if electric air taxis (eVTOLs) can speed up medical deliveries in crowded Indian cities.
The idea is simple: skip the traffic jams and get urgent healthcare supplies where they're needed quicker.
Study to assess eVTOL integration needs
The team will study what it takes to actually make these flying taxis part of India's medical system: everything from airport setups to local rules.
Ramesh Mamidala, Head of Cargo at Air India, says this project could be a big step for using advanced technology in healthcare and might change how critical medicine gets delivered in the future.