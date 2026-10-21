Air India, Standard Chartered offer benefits to overseas Indians
Air India and Standard Chartered Bank are joining forces to offer some pretty cool benefits for eligible affluent Indians living overseas.
If you're an eligible Standard Chartered client banking with Standard Chartered in Singapore or the United Arab Emirates, you could snag Silver or Gold Maharaja Club status: think extra baggage, airport lounge access, and priority boarding.
Gold members even score Star Alliance Gold perks, unlocking more than 1,000 lounges worldwide.
Standard Chartered offers wealth management
It's not just about flights: eligible Air India customers who bank with Standard Chartered in Singapore or the United Arab Emirates also get access to personalized wealth management services, like dedicated relationship management support and exclusive event invitations.
As Rajesh Kannan, Head of Wealth and Retail Banking, UAE & Jersey, and Head of Global Indian Clients at Standard Chartered, put it, "Combined with Standard Chartered's cross-border banking and wealth management expertise, the proposition supports the increasingly international lifestyles of our customers while strengthening their connection with Air India," he said.