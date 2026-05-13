Air India suspends international routes June-August over fuel, airspace restrictions
Air India is hitting pause on several big international routes between June and August, thanks to sky-high fuel prices and airspace restrictions.
Flights like Delhi-Chicago, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-Shanghai, and Chennai-Singapore are on hold for now.
Still, the airline says it'll keep over 1,200 international flights running each month.
Indian carriers seek ATF pricing fix
The whole industry is feeling the pinch from rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, made worse by conflict in West Asia.
The Federation of Indian Airlines (including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet) has asked the government to fix the ad hoc pricing formula.
They say it's making airline operations tough and hurting growth: The current ATF pricing mechanism is creating severe imbalance in domestic and international operations and rendering airline networks unviable and unsustainable.