After IndiGo, Air India joins electric aircraft business
What's the story
Air India has marked its entry into India's nascent electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aviation sector. The airline has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japanese firms SkyDrive and Suzuki Motor Corporation. The purpose of this collaboration is to explore the feasibility of using electric aircraft for medical air logistics.
Market expansion
Competing in advanced air mobility space
The move comes as the advanced air mobility market heats up.
Rival IndiGo has already partnered with US-based Archer Aviation, while its group company has teamed up with Bengaluru-based Sarla Aviation to explore electric air taxi services in India.
Unlike IndiGo's focus on urban passenger mobility, Air India's collaboration is specifically focused on time-critical medical logistics.
Market potential
Study to assess eVTOLs for medical logistics
Ramesh Mamidala, Head of Cargo at Air India, said that India is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing aviation markets.
He sees advanced air mobility as a natural extension of the country's transport ecosystem.
The study will assess the use of eVTOL aircraft for transporting high-value, time-sensitive medical supplies to overcome severe traffic congestion and improve last-mile emergency logistics.
Partnership goals
Bringing together expertise for effective study
The study will leverage SkyDrive's eVTOL technology, Air India's operational expertise, and Suzuki's understanding of the Indian market.
The partners hope to strengthen India's medical infrastructure by cutting down transit times for critical healthcare supplies through advanced air mobility solutions.
Mamidala said Air India would bring its operational expertise, airport infrastructure knowledge, and stakeholder relationships to create a framework for safe, reliable, and scalable eVTOL operations.