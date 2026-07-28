Air India to begin 'Easy Connect' Amritsar flights via Delhi
Air India will roll out new international flights that connect directly to Amritsar within the next two months, making travel a lot smoother.
With the 'Easy Connect' model, once the inbound service begins, you'll clear immigration and grab your bags right in Amritsar: no more waiting around at your first stop in India.
The flights will route through Delhi for a quick plane change before heading on.
Indian government plans more hub-and-spoke airports
This move would make Air India the first Indian airline to try inbound hub-and-spoke operations, part of a bigger plan to turn India into a global transit hub.
With most long-haul travelers currently passing through foreign airports, the Air India Group's 900 weekly flights aim to keep more traffic (and convenience) at home.
The government is also planning more hub-and-spoke airports soon, so flying internationally from smaller cities could get way easier.