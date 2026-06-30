Air India to deploy Boeing 777-300ER, adds 1st-class on Delhi-Melbourne
Business
Starting July 1, 2026, Air India is giving its Delhi-Melbourne flights a major upgrade by switching to the larger Boeing 777-300ER.
For the first time, you'll get first-class suites on this route, plus more business and economy seats than before.
Eight suites and 40 business-class seats
The new plane means eight roomy first-class suites (with flat beds and privacy doors), 40 fully flat business-class seats, and Wi-Fi on board, finally!
There's also an expanded menu mixing Indian and global flavors, better in-flight entertainment, and access to the revamped Maharaja Lounge in Delhi for premium fliers.