Air India to offer EasyRoam travel SIM with Tata Communications
Business
Air India is set to offer EasyRoam, a travel SIM card designed to keep international fliers connected.
Made in partnership with Tata Communications, EasyRoam gives you voice and data access abroad.
You can grab it as a physical SIM or an eSIM through Air India's website.
The SIM itself is free for now, but you'll need to pay for roaming plans.
EasyRoam works across 30 countries
EasyRoam works across 30 countries, including spots in North America, Europe (the United Kingdom, too), Australia, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.
It's Air India's way of making travel smoother by helping you stay online and access what you need wherever your trip takes you.