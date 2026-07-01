Air India to post over ₹1,200 cr Q1 FY2027 loss

IndiGo's losses were much smaller at ₹382 crore during the same period, showing just how tough things are for Air India right now.

The airline is in the middle of a huge expansion, ordering 770 new planes to boost operations and cut costs, but challenges like expensive fuel (which makes up 40% of their expenses) and long-haul route issues aren't making things easy.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran summed it up: turning Air India around could take up to a decade after the carrier posted a net loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26 (fiscal year ended March 2026).