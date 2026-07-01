Air India to post over ₹1,200 cr Q1 FY2027 loss
Air India is set to post a loss of more than ₹1,200 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, mainly because fuel prices keep climbing and Pakistani airspace remains closed.
Even Singapore Airlines, which owns about one-quarter of Air India, felt the pinch, reporting its own ₹311.78 crore loss from this investment for the quarter ended June 2026.
IndiGo posts ₹382 cr loss
IndiGo's losses were much smaller at ₹382 crore during the same period, showing just how tough things are for Air India right now.
The airline is in the middle of a huge expansion, ordering 770 new planes to boost operations and cut costs, but challenges like expensive fuel (which makes up 40% of their expenses) and long-haul route issues aren't making things easy.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran summed it up: turning Air India around could take up to a decade after the carrier posted a net loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26 (fiscal year ended March 2026).