Air India to start Amritsar-Delhi hub-and-spoke flights with single-check-in
Air India will roll out hub-and-spoke flights from Amritsar, connecting the city to Delhi for easier international trips.
Soon, you'll only need to check in once at Amritsar and finish customs and immigration in Delhi: no more extra steps before your flight abroad.
This is part of a bigger push to improve travel options from smaller cities across India.
Air India to expand Varanasi-tested model
This model (already tested in Varanasi) should make flying out of Amritsar way more convenient, especially if you're heading somewhere without a direct flight.
Air India plans to bring this setup to other cities like Ahmedabad and Goa soon.
Managing director and CEO Campbell Wilson had earlier said the airline aims to make international travel more accessible for passengers from smaller cities.
With rising demand, especially as more people from Punjab head overseas, this move could help reverse the 13.5% decline recorded in the last fiscal year (FY 2025-26) compared with FY25.