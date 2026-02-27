Air India to upgrade cabins, add Wi-Fi on long-haul routes Business Feb 27, 2026

Air India, now under the Tata Group, is rolling out big changes to boost your flying experience by 2027.

Think upgraded cabins on almost all domestic flights — the narrow-body retrofit program is complete — new in-flight entertainment, and Wi-Fi on long-haul routes.

The airline has already finished revamping its A320neo planes and is working on modernizing its widebody fleet—including retrofitting Boeing 787s and adding widebody aircraft as part of 20 additional widebodies by the end of 2026 (a mix of retrofitted 787s and new A350-1000s).