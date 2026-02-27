Air India to upgrade cabins, add Wi-Fi on long-haul routes
Air India, now under the Tata Group, is rolling out big changes to boost your flying experience by 2027.
Think upgraded cabins on almost all domestic flights — the narrow-body retrofit program is complete — new in-flight entertainment, and Wi-Fi on long-haul routes.
The airline has already finished revamping its A320neo planes and is working on modernizing its widebody fleet—including retrofitting Boeing 787s and adding widebody aircraft as part of 20 additional widebodies by the end of 2026 (a mix of retrofitted 787s and new A350-1000s).
Comfier seats, smoother trips
If you fly Air India (or are just curious about better travel options), this means comfier seats, Wi-Fi, and a smoother trip overall.
The upgrades are already paying off—Air India's customer satisfaction scores have jumped tenfold in two years.
As Nipun Aggarwal from Air India put it, these changes aim to improve the passenger experience for everyone onboard.