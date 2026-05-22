Air India unveils Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco International Airport
Air India has unveiled its Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco International Airport, aiming to step up its premium game in North America.
The 3,300-square-foot space near Gate A1 officially opens on May 23 and welcomes first- and business-class flyers, plus select Maharaja Club members.
It's part of Air India's push to modernize and compete with top global airlines.
Maharaja Lounge features Indian-inspired interiors
The lounge blends Indian-inspired interiors with cozy deep reds and champagne tones, seating up to 80 guests.
There's a private section for first-class travelers, tarmac views, and a dining area serving both Indian and international dishes.
The Aviator's Bar offers signature cocktails like the Maharaja Manhattan, while unique art made from old aircraft parts adds extra flair.
CEO Campbell Wilson says "North America has long been a key pillar of Air India's network, and our continued investments reflect both this commitment and our ambition to introduce a new standard of travel experiences in the region,".