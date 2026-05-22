Air India unveils Maharaja Lounge at San Francisco International Airport

Maharaja Lounge features Indian-inspired interiors

The lounge blends Indian-inspired interiors with cozy deep reds and champagne tones, seating up to 80 guests.

There's a private section for first-class travelers, tarmac views, and a dining area serving both Indian and international dishes.

The Aviator's Bar offers signature cocktails like the Maharaja Manhattan, while unique art made from old aircraft parts adds extra flair.

CEO Campbell Wilson says "North America has long been a key pillar of Air India's network, and our continued investments reflect both this commitment and our ambition to introduce a new standard of travel experiences in the region,".