Air India's new codeshare deal opens doors to Central Asia
What's the story
Air India has signed a codeshare agreement with Uzbekistan Airways, effective from March 20, 2026. The partnership is aimed at improving travel between India and Central Asia. With this collaboration, passengers can now book connecting tickets for seamless travel from major Indian cities to Tashkent and beyond. This move significantly strengthens India's air connectivity with the region.
Travel convenience
Codeshare flights and interline agreement
Under the codeshare agreement, Air India has started placing its 'AI' code on Uzbekistan Airways flights on the Delhi-Tashkent, Mumbai-Tashkent, and seasonal Goa-Tashkent routes. The arrangement allows passengers to travel seamlessly to Tashkent from major Indian cities on a single ticket with checked-through baggage. In addition to this, both airlines have an interline agreement for further connectivity from Tashkent to several Central Asian cities.
Strategic growth
Strengthening India's air links with Central Asia
The partnership comes as Air India continues to expand its international network and improve access to Central Asian destinations. Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, expressed his delight over the partnership with Uzbekistan Airways. He said Tashkent is an increasingly important destination for leisure, business, and cultural travel. This collaboration will offer more choice and convenience while strengthening India's air links with Central Asia.
Aviation cooperation
Uzbekistan Airways chairman's statement
Shukhrat Khudaykulov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airways, JSC, also commented on the codeshare agreement. He said it opens a new chapter in aviation cooperation between their countries and is a significant step toward expanding their international route network. Khudaykulov thanked Air India for its trust and constructive cooperation, adding that he expects this agreement will serve as a solid foundation for further development and implementation of new joint initiatives in aviation industry.
Travel details
Visa requirements and ticket bookings
The codeshare flights can be booked through Air India's website, mobile app, and travel agents. Indian passport holders need a visa to travel to Uzbekistan, but the process is simple through the country's e-visa system. The e-visa allows a stay of up to 30 days and is usually valid for entry within 90 days from the date of issue.