Air India's new codeshare deal opens doors to Central Asia

Air India has signed a codeshare agreement with Uzbekistan Airways, effective from March 20, 2026. The partnership is aimed at improving travel between India and Central Asia. With this collaboration, passengers can now book connecting tickets for seamless travel from major Indian cities to Tashkent and beyond. This move significantly strengthens India's air connectivity with the region.

Travel convenience Codeshare flights and interline agreement Under the codeshare agreement, Air India has started placing its 'AI' code on Uzbekistan Airways flights on the Delhi-Tashkent, Mumbai-Tashkent, and seasonal Goa-Tashkent routes. The arrangement allows passengers to travel seamlessly to Tashkent from major Indian cities on a single ticket with checked-through baggage. In addition to this, both airlines have an interline agreement for further connectivity from Tashkent to several Central Asian cities.

Strategic growth Strengthening India's air links with Central Asia The partnership comes as Air India continues to expand its international network and improve access to Central Asian destinations. Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, expressed his delight over the partnership with Uzbekistan Airways. He said Tashkent is an increasingly important destination for leisure, business, and cultural travel. This collaboration will offer more choice and convenience while strengthening India's air links with Central Asia.

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Aviation cooperation Uzbekistan Airways chairman's statement Shukhrat Khudaykulov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airways, JSC, also commented on the codeshare agreement. He said it opens a new chapter in aviation cooperation between their countries and is a significant step toward expanding their international route network. Khudaykulov thanked Air India for its trust and constructive cooperation, adding that he expects this agreement will serve as a solid foundation for further development and implementation of new joint initiatives in aviation industry.

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