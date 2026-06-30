Air India won't charge you for handling sports equipment anymore
What's the story
In a major relief for athletes, Air India has announced the waiver of handling charges for sports equipment across all sectors. The move comes just days after the Railway Ministry allowed athletes to carry javelins and other bulky sports gear on trains. The waiver will be applicable on economy flex, premium economy flex, and all business class fares.
Cost burden
Charges ranged between ₹2,000-₹7,000
Handling charges for sports equipment can be quite expensive, ranging between ₹2,000-₹2,500 for domestic routes and going up to ₹7,000 for international ones. The most commonly transported sports items include golf clubs, cricket gear, javelins, and archery equipment. "Air India has waived off handling charges for sports equipment across select fare families on both domestic and international routes," the airline said in a statement.
Baggage policy
Standard excess baggage charges still apply
While the waiver is a welcome relief for athletes, Air India has clarified that standard excess baggage charges will still apply if the total weight of the sports equipment exceeds a customer's free baggage allowance. This means that while athletes won't have to pay handling charges for their gear, they may still incur additional costs if their equipment is particularly heavy or bulky.
Athlete's reaction
Olympian welcomes decision
Olympian and professional golfer Udayan Mane, who previously spoke about the financial burden of equipment handling charges on athletes, has welcomed Air India's decision. "I think it's a step in the right direction for sure. I am grateful for the decision to make carrying sports equipment free," said Mane. He also expressed hope that this policy would be extended to all flights across India.