Air India adds first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in years

Air India , the Tata Group-owned airline, has added a new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to its fleet. This is the first such aircraft to join the Air India fleet in over eight years. The title transfer of this state-of-the-art aircraft was completed at Boeing's Everett factory in Seattle on January 7, an official said on Thursday.

Delivery details Aircraft to arrive in India soon The new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be arriving in India within a few days after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) inspections. This is the first "line fit" Dreamliner to be inducted by Air India since its privatization in January 2022. A "line fit" aircraft is one that has been specifically manufactured for a particular airline, according to industry standards.

Aircraft specifications New aircraft features 3-class configuration The new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner comes with a three-class configuration, including economy, premium economy, and business class seats. This is the first wide-body aircraft and the 52nd overall delivery from the order of 220 Boeing jets placed in 2023. The last "line fit" Dreamliner that Air India had acquired was back in October 2017 when it was still under government ownership.

Fleet growth Fleet expansion under Tata Group After the Tata Group took over in January 2022, Air India placed orders for 350 Airbus and 220 Boeing planes. So far, six A350s have been inducted into the Air India fleet from this order. The airline also has 26 B787-8s and acquired six B787-9s from the now-defunct Vistara, which was merged with Air India.