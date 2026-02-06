Air India's new Delhi lounge blends vintage vibes with modernity

Think cozy recliners in the Serenity Area, a book-filled Globetrotter's Study with fast Wi-Fi and charging spots, plus a speakeasy-style Aviator Bar inspired by JRD Tata's legendary flight. There are also sleep pods and showers for freshening up before your trip.

Over 100 planes are getting upgraded cabins and entertainment

This lounge is just one piece of Air India's revamp—over 100 planes are getting upgraded cabins, USB ports, and loads of entertainment.

The airline is updating its 787 product to make flying feel fresher all around.

And yes, a San Francisco lounge is coming soon too!