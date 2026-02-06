Air India's new Delhi lounge blends vintage vibes with modernity
Air India unveiled its swanky new Maharaja Lounge at Delhi's Terminal 3 on February 6, 2026.
Featuring artwork in its library made from decommissioned 747 parts, the space aims to blend classic vibes with modern comfort.
Starting February 16, 2026, first and business class flyers, top Maharaja Club members, and eligible Star Alliance travelers get in first.
Serenity Area, Globetrotter's Study, Aviator Bar, and more
Think cozy recliners in the Serenity Area, a book-filled Globetrotter's Study with fast Wi-Fi and charging spots, plus a speakeasy-style Aviator Bar inspired by JRD Tata's legendary flight.
There are also sleep pods and showers for freshening up before your trip.
Over 100 planes are getting upgraded cabins and entertainment
This lounge is just one piece of Air India's revamp—over 100 planes are getting upgraded cabins, USB ports, and loads of entertainment.
The airline is updating its 787 product to make flying feel fresher all around.
And yes, a San Francisco lounge is coming soon too!