Air India's revamped business class comes with lie-flat beds

Air India is rolling out fresh interiors on its Boeing 787-9s to win over premium travelers. The first revamped plane, VT-AWA, started flying on February 1, 2026, showing off new Business Class suites with lie-flat beds and wireless charging—definitely a step up for anyone who likes to travel in style.

What to expect from the new cabins Business Class now comes with roomy 1-2-1 suites featuring 79-inch flat beds, wireless charging spots, and big 17-inch 4K screens.

Premium Economy seats have extra legroom (38-inch pitch), while Economy gets new entertainment systems and relaxing chakra-inspired mood lighting.

The first of these slick cabins was revealed in late January.

More planes getting the treatment Air India isn't stopping at one plane—19 more brand-new Boeing 787-9s will get these interiors, plus the airline is retrofitting its older Boeing 787-8s too.

By the end of this year, about half, a little bit more than half, of Air India's widebody fleet will be upgraded to the new standard.