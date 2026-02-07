Air India's revamped business class comes with lie-flat beds
Air India is rolling out fresh interiors on its Boeing 787-9s to win over premium travelers.
The first revamped plane, VT-AWA, started flying on February 1, 2026, showing off new Business Class suites with lie-flat beds and wireless charging—definitely a step up for anyone who likes to travel in style.
What to expect from the new cabins
Business Class now comes with roomy 1-2-1 suites featuring 79-inch flat beds, wireless charging spots, and big 17-inch 4K screens.
Premium Economy seats have extra legroom (38-inch pitch), while Economy gets new entertainment systems and relaxing chakra-inspired mood lighting.
The first of these slick cabins was revealed in late January.
More planes getting the treatment
Air India isn't stopping at one plane—19 more brand-new Boeing 787-9s will get these interiors, plus the airline is retrofitting its older Boeing 787-8s too.
By the end of this year, about half, a little bit more than half, of Air India's widebody fleet will be upgraded to the new standard.
Upgrading the travel experience
This cabin refresh is part of Air India's Vihaan. AI strategy to keep up with global competitors and appeal to travelers who want more comfort on long flights.
If you're dreaming about your next international trip (or just love cool tech on planes), this is definitely worth knowing about.