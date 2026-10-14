Air India's Tewolde Gebremariam targets Rolls-Royce A350 maintenance costs

Gebremariam is also considering merging Air India Express (the budget arm) with the main airline group to simplify things and cut out extra management layers.

There are plans to improve the utilization of Air India's cargo operations too, since they're running at just 35% capacity.

All these moves come after Tata Sons pushed for tighter operations following a record annual loss of more than 220 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) in the last fiscal year.