Air New Zealand might soon offer direct flights to India
What's the story
Air New Zealand is considering the feasibility of launching direct flights to Indian cities. The airline's CEO, Nikhil Ravishankar, said that the recent free trade agreement (FTA) between New Zealand and India has opened up more opportunities for people-to-people connectivity. Ravishankar, who was born in Bengaluru and took over as CEO of Air New Zealand in October 2025, said they are working closely with Singapore Airlines and Air India on this.
Partnership
Codeshare partnership with Air India
Air New Zealand has a codeshare partnership with Air India, which allows passengers to book their travel on a single ticket. Ravishankar confirmed that direct air connectivity between New Zealand and India is being considered.
Trade boost
Ravishankar's views on the FTA
Ravishankar expressed enthusiasm about the FTA, saying it could greatly improve trade and people-to-people connections between India and New Zealand. The Indian diaspora is the third largest ethnic group in New Zealand, and both countries share common interests such as cricket. Notably, Air India's outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson is also from New Zealand.
Operational details
Collaborations with Indian companies
Air New Zealand operates a fleet of around 115 aircraft, including wide-body Boeing 777s and 787s. The airline is also collaborating with Indian companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IBS Software for various services. This further strengthens the ties between the two countries in aviation and technology sectors.
Strategic agreement
MoU signed in March 2025
In March 2025, Air India and Air New Zealand signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a new codeshare partnership on 16 routes connecting India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. Under this agreement, passengers from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai can now connect to Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington, and Queenstown via Sydney, Melbourne or Singapore. The two airlines are also looking at launching a direct service between India and New Zealand by late 2028.