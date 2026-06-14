Air New Zealand has a codeshare partnership with Air India

Air New Zealand might soon offer direct flights to India

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:09 pm Jun 14, 202606:09 pm

What's the story

Air New Zealand is considering the feasibility of launching direct flights to Indian cities. The airline's CEO, Nikhil Ravishankar, said that the recent free trade agreement (FTA) between New Zealand and India has opened up more opportunities for people-to-people connectivity. Ravishankar, who was born in Bengaluru and took over as CEO of Air New Zealand in October 2025, said they are working closely with Singapore Airlines and Air India on this.