Air travel growth slows down in India for 2026 Business Dec 30, 2025

ICRA has dialed back its expectations for domestic air passenger growth in FY26, now predicting just 0-3% instead of the earlier 4-6%.

This comes after a pretty slow rise—passenger numbers grew only 2.2% from April to November 2025, hitting 10.96 crore.

November did see a bit of a jump though, with an 8.4% increase over last year.