AirAsia orders 150 A220-300 jets at Mirabel for about $19bn

AirAsia A220 deliveries begin in 2028

The A220-300 jets are super fuel-efficient and can seat up to 160 people, which means fewer emissions.

Deliveries start in 2028, across Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific.

The airline's older planes will focus on mid-haul trips, while the A330 fleet will be used for longer-haul services to Europe, Australia, and North America.

As co-founder Tony Fernandes put it, "This order reflects our long-term discipline and the scale of our ambitions. The A220 is the perfect tool for our next phase of growth."