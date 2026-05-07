AirAsia orders 150 A220-300 jets at Mirabel for about $19bn
AirAsia just made a big move by ordering 150 Airbus A220-300 jets, a deal worth about $19 billion.
Announced at Airbus's Mirabel factory in Canada, with the Canadian prime minister there too, this is all about updating AirAsia's fleet and staying ahead of rising fuel costs, especially with global pressures linked to the war in Iran.
AirAsia A220 deliveries begin in 2028
The A220-300 jets are super fuel-efficient and can seat up to 160 people, which means fewer emissions.
Deliveries start in 2028, across Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific.
The airline's older planes will focus on mid-haul trips, while the A330 fleet will be used for longer-haul services to Europe, Australia, and North America.
As co-founder Tony Fernandes put it, "This order reflects our long-term discipline and the scale of our ambitions. The A220 is the perfect tool for our next phase of growth."