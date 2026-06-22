This low-cost airline has reduced fares by 5%

Operational challenges

Lingam's comments on rising fuel prices impact

Lingam noted that the aviation industry has been greatly impacted by rising fuel prices. He expressed hope that the current situation in the Middle East remains stable, as it has already resulted in a spike in bookings over the weekend. Singapore jet fuel was trading at around $112 per barrel on Friday, down from its March high of $242 but still higher than pre-conflict levels of about $80 per barrel.