Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says AI will reshape workplace leadership

Chesky and Huang urge AI adoption

Chesky called AI "From a business standpoint, I think AI is the best thing that ever happened to Airbnb.", crediting it for transforming how the company operates.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang chimed in too: "You're not going to lose your job to an AI, but you're going to lose your job to someone who uses AI."

The big takeaway? Embracing AI and learning new skills could make all the difference in staying ahead at work.