Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky says US consumers dislike AI
Business
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky thinks tech leaders are missing the mark with artificial intelligence.
On a recent podcast, he said regular people in the United States do not like AI because it's not made for them.
Chesky believes AI could be way more popular if it helped solve everyday problems, like affordable health care, and was designed with regular users in mind.
Chesky urges consumer-friendly AI investment
Chesky pointed out that too many startups are building AI just for big companies, not for ordinary people.
At Y Combinator, where he's a board member, almost all new startups are focused on enterprise solutions.
He urged Silicon Valley to invest in consumer-friendly AI that actually improves daily life, reminding everyone that early startups used to care more about real-world needs.