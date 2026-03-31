Airbnb now offers private car pickups in 125 global cities
Business
Airbnb just made travel a bit smoother by adding a private car pickup option in 125 cities: think Paris, Bali, Mexico City, and more.
Now, when you book your stay on the Airbnb app, you can also line up your ride right there for an easy start to your trip.
Airbnb pilot scores 4.96 amid expansion
The car service was piloted in Europe and Asia and scored a high 4.96 average user rating. Travelers really liked it!
This move is part of Airbnb's bigger plan to offer more than just places to stay: last year, they added things like personal chefs, spa treatments, and grocery delivery with Instacart in some US cities.