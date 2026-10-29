Airbnb pledges $0.10 per stay to Airbnb.org's $500 million 5-year goal
Business
Airbnb just announced it will donate $0.10 from every stay to Airbnb.org, aiming to raise $500 million in 5 years for people facing crises.
This move means 1 million nights of free housing each year, starting right away, no extra cost for guests or hosts, and the donation is automatic on eligible bookings.
Airbnb.org expanding stays to vulnerable groups
With over 1.6 million free nights already given since 2020, Airbnb.org is now expanding its reach.
By the end of 2026, they will offer stays to families traveling for medical care across more than 20 countries, survivors of domestic violence and exploitation, and US veterans with serious health issues, plus they are stepping up disaster response worldwide.