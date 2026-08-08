Airbnb revenue up 17%, stock jumps, Brian Chesky credits AI
Airbnb just had a huge quarter: its stock soared more than 15% after reporting revenue that jumped 17% from $3.1 billion a year earlier and a big jump in profits.
CEO Brian Chesky says AI is the real MVP here, helping the company grow even when some worried it might hurt business.
Airbnb AI resolves 45% customer interactions
From smarter search to automated listing tips, Airbnb's new AI tools are everywhere.
Chesky shared that 45% of guests who interact with Airbnb's AI customer service agent never need to speak with a human.
Since January, CTO Ahmad Al-Dahle has been leading the charge with advanced models for tricky tasks and simpler systems for everyday stuff.
Airbnb raises forecast, expands AI investment
Chesky says investing in AI isn't just making things faster: it's actually boosting demand and helping Airbnb attract more bookings.
The company's so confident they've raised their yearly forecast and plan to put even more into AI this year.