Airbnb not a lucrative earning source for Indians anymore

Chandigarh-based Harshdeep Kaur, who converted her home into an Airbnb in 2021, has seen these changes firsthand.

Initially expecting a 25% premium over conventional rent, she said the response weakened as more people learned about the platform.

In the Chandigarh Tri-city area alone, properties have jumped from around 300 in 2021 to over 800 today.

To stay competitive amid this surge, Kaur had to slash her nightly rate from ₹5,500-6,000 to ₹4,000.