Airbus asks airlines to inspect A330neo tails, EASA reassures
Business
Airbus is asking airlines to check their A330neo planes during regular maintenance after finding debris inside the tail of some jets, a clear sign of a production slip.
The good news? Europe's aviation safety agency (EASA) says there's no immediate risk, so flights aren't grounded.
Airbus and EASA finalizing A330neo list
Airbus and EASA are figuring out which planes, built between 2021 and July 2026, need extra checks, with EASA's approval on the permitted time for complying with the inspection and final list of affected aircraft expected latest by mid-November.
This issue has slowed down deliveries lately, but Airbus says it is working hard to prevent similar problems in the future.
The A330neo is a big deal for them.