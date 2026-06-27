Airbus secures $9.3B order for 25 A330neo jets from China
What's the story
Airbus has bagged a major deal with China Eastern Airlines, which is a partially state-owned carrier. The carrier has signed a purchase agreement for 25 A330neo jets, with the deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2033. The deal is valued at $9.35 billion, although such large orders usually come with significant discounts.
Strategic move
Deal to enhance service quality and reduce operating costs
The new aircraft will be used by China Eastern Airlines to expand capacity and replace older models. The deal is expected to help optimize the airline's fleet structure and route network, improve service quality, and lower operating costs. This agreement further strengthens Airbus's position in China's aviation market, which is the second largest in the world after the US.
Market dominance
Airbus gains advantage over Boeing
The deal also gives Airbus an edge over its US rival, Boeing. The latter has struggled to win similar deals since the deadly crashes of its 737 Max model and rising political tensions between Beijing and Washington. This year alone, Airbus has won over 200 jet orders from Chinese carriers and around 150 in 2025 from airlines and aircraft leasing companies.
Manufacturing base
Nearly 2,400 Airbus aircraft in China
Airbus is the leading supplier to China, with nearly 2,400 of its aircraft in the country. The European manufacturer also produces some of its cash-cow single-aisle planes in Tianjin. This strong manufacturing base and strategic deals like the one with China Eastern Airlines are key to Airbus's dominance in China's aviation market.