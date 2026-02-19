Airbus dials down A320 production targets due to engine supply issues
Business
Airbus is softening its ambitious A320 production goals, thanks to a major engine supply snag with Pratt & Whitney.
CEO Guillaume Faury admits they're "managing" things but there's no quick fix in sight.
The shortage is so real that Airbus may build some planes without engines—just to keep moving.
The new plan for production targets
The new plan: deliver 70-75 A320s a month by the end of 2027 (instead of hitting 75 earlier), and about 870 total planes in 2026, which is almost back to pre-pandemic numbers.
Targets for other models like the A350 and A330 aren't changing, but the smaller A220 will take longer to ramp up.
It all shows just how bumpy the aviation supply chain still is right now.