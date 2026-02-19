Airbus dials down A320 production targets due to engine supply issues

The new plan for production targets

The new plan: deliver 70-75 A320s a month by the end of 2027 (instead of hitting 75 earlier), and about 870 total planes in 2026, which is almost back to pre-pandemic numbers.

Targets for other models like the A350 and A330 aren't changing, but the smaller A220 will take longer to ramp up.

It all shows just how bumpy the aviation supply chain still is right now.