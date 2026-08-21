Airbus reverses 1-day remote rule, agrees 2 days per week

The protests kicked off in Spain with about 40% of Airbus's 14,000 local workers joining in, and soon spread to France and the UK over plans for four mandatory office days.

Even though production wasn't hit (since Airbus is key for Europe's defense), leadership said it heard employees' concerns.

An Airbus spokesperson said, "Our objective remains the same: we aim for increased on-site presence to ensure better collective efficiency, knowledge transfer and faster decision-making. However, effective change requires listening to our people. Based on employee feedback, we have decided to implement this transition more gradually."