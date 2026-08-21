Airbus reverses 1-day remote rule, agrees 2 days per week
Airbus just changed its mind on remote work after employees across Europe pushed back against stricter office rules.
The company had planned to cut remote days to just one per week starting September 2026, but after strikes in Spain, France, and the UK it has agreed to let people work from home an average of two days a week instead.
Protests spread, Airbus promises gradual change
The protests kicked off in Spain with about 40% of Airbus's 14,000 local workers joining in, and soon spread to France and the UK over plans for four mandatory office days.
Even though production wasn't hit (since Airbus is key for Europe's defense), leadership said it heard employees' concerns.
An Airbus spokesperson said, "Our objective remains the same: we aim for increased on-site presence to ensure better collective efficiency, knowledge transfer and faster decision-making. However, effective change requires listening to our people. Based on employee feedback, we have decided to implement this transition more gradually."