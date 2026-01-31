Airbus sells India its 1st civil H175, ACH160 helicopters

Specs and features of the 2 choppers

The H175, arriving in 2026, fits up to 16 people and can cover 1,160km at 267km/h.

The ACH160s follow in 2027, cruising faster at 325km/h with an 864km range.

Both come loaded with Helionix avionics; the H175's installation includes four 6x8-inch multi-function displays and a four-axis AFCS/autopilot, while the ACH160 uses the Helionix suite and is described as having Blue Edge rotor blades and Arrano engines that reduce noise and improve fuel consumption.