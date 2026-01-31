Airbus sells India its 1st civil H175, ACH160 helicopters
Airbus just landed a big deal in Hyderabad, selling two custom ACH160s and one H175 helicopter to a private Indian customer.
This move makes the buyer the first in India to fly the H175 for civil use—marking a fresh chapter for high-tech choppers here.
Specs and features of the 2 choppers
The H175, arriving in 2026, fits up to 16 people and can cover 1,160km at 267km/h.
The ACH160s follow in 2027, cruising faster at 325km/h with an 864km range.
Both come loaded with Helionix avionics; the H175's installation includes four 6x8-inch multi-function displays and a four-axis AFCS/autopilot, while the ACH160 uses the Helionix suite and is described as having Blue Edge rotor blades and Arrano engines that reduce noise and improve fuel consumption.
These are the key highlights of the aircrafts
The H175 provides the most volume and window surface per passenger in its class, while the ACH160 is noticeably more fuel-efficient—so you get comfort and eco-friendliness wrapped into some seriously advanced flying tech.