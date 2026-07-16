Airbus signs Scaleway deal to host industrial and defense apps
Airbus just signed a multiyear deal with Scaleway (Iliad's cloud arm) to host its key industrial and defense applications.
This means Airbus can roll out new AI tools (built with French startup Mistral) for things like aircraft design, engineering, and production.
By 2028, they plan to move about 70 applications over to Scaleway's European servers.
Airbus verified 150 compliance checks
Airbus picked Scaleway after checking over 150 technical and legal boxes, making sure everything follows European laws and keeps sensitive data safe from outside control.
This fits right into the European Union's push for digital independence, backed by new laws supporting local cloud and AI growth.
Looking ahead, Airbus hopes to expand this partnership to cover up to 900 applications in the next five or six years.