Airbus-Tata to set up India's 1st private helicopter assembly line
Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems have announced plans to set up India's first-ever private helicopter assembly line in Vemagal, Karnataka.
They'll start building H125 helicopters here—expect about 10 per year—with the first one set to roll out by early 2027.
These choppers are aimed at everything from civil use to government and military missions, with military applications specifically for the H125M variant.
What is the H125 helicopter?
The H125 can carry up to six passengers plus a pilot, cruises at 252km/h, and can fly for around 4.5 hours straight.
Powered by a Safran Arriel engine, it's known for reliability and versatility—over 7,200 helicopters in the Ecureuil family—including the H125—have already been delivered worldwide.
Why this project matters
This move is big for India's aerospace scene. Airbus expects demand for about 500 light helicopters in India and South Asia over the next two decades.
The project also ties into larger aircraft ventures between Airbus and Tata, boosting local manufacturing skills and jobs.