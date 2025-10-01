Airbus-Tata to set up India's 1st private helicopter assembly line Business Oct 01, 2025

Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems have announced plans to set up India's first-ever private helicopter assembly line in Vemagal, Karnataka.

They'll start building H125 helicopters here—expect about 10 per year—with the first one set to roll out by early 2027.

These choppers are aimed at everything from civil use to government and military missions, with military applications specifically for the H125M variant.