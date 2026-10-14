Airbus warns aviation needs 2.44 million workers over 20 years
Airbus just shared that the aviation industry will need about 2.44 million new people over the next 20 years, including pilots, cabin crew, and especially maintenance staff, where shortages are getting serious.
The struggle to find talent has only gotten tougher since the aviation industry has been struggling to compete with other sectors for workers since the COVID-19 pandemic affected workforce availability.
Airbus eyes over $10B commercial services
Beyond filling jobs, Airbus is aiming to boost commercial-aircraft service revenue, hoping to hit more than $10 billion by 2030.
They're betting big on things like aircraft maintenance and high-tech data services for airlines.
This shift helps them keep up with competitors like Boeing and taps into a commercial services market that's expected to keep growing fast for decades.