Airbus workers strike across Spain from Getafe over pay

Spanish strike threatens Airbus 870 deliveries

This walkout comes just as Airbus is trying to hit its target of delivering 870 planes this year, a tough ask with ongoing supply chain issues.

With over 14,000 people working for Airbus in Spain, any disruption here could throw off global delivery schedules.

To make things more tense, Spain's largest Airbus union, CCOO, says it would launch an indefinite strike from September 7 if no deal is reached, raising the stakes for both workers and management.