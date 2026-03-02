Airline, travel stocks crash as Iran-Israel conflict disrupts air travel
Indian airline and travel stocks dropped sharply on Monday after US and Israeli strikes on Iran led to airspace closures across the Middle East.
With flights disrupted and a rise in booking cancelations and rescheduling requests, the industry is feeling the impact.
InterGlobe Aviation fell 7.5% on Monday
If you're planning a trip or just tracking markets, this is big: InterGlobe Aviation fell 7.5%, SpiceJet dropped 7.3%, while Yatra Online and Easy Trip Planners plunged over 9%.
The Sensex also slid by more than 1,000 points early in the day—showing how global events can shake up both your travel plans and the stock market.
Airlines and travel agents feel the heat
The conflict has forced airlines to cancel or reroute flights, raising fuel costs. Some carriers have canceled Middle East flights for now.
Travel agents are hustling to rebook passengers after cancelations hit India-Europe routes via Gulf hubs, especially with major Gulf hubs affected by the crisis.