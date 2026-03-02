Airline, travel stocks crash as Iran-Israel conflict disrupts air travel

InterGlobe Aviation fell 7.5% on Monday

If you're planning a trip or just tracking markets, this is big: InterGlobe Aviation fell 7.5%, SpiceJet dropped 7.3%, while Yatra Online and Easy Trip Planners plunged over 9%.

The Sensex also slid by more than 1,000 points early in the day—showing how global events can shake up both your travel plans and the stock market.