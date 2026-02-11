Airlines push back against DGCA's draft crew work-rest rules

FIA's stance and past disruptions

The FIA wants flight duty period—not just time spent flying—to be the main way fatigue is tracked, arguing this would better reflect real crew exhaustion.

They're also asking for more flexible rest arrangements that actually help crews recover, instead of just following rigid limits.

This debate comes after IndiGo had to cancel over 5,000 flights last December due to pilot work hour issues—a disruption that IndiGo says it has addressed through measures such as increased crew buffers, rostering changes, training and monitoring, and by committing to implement revised FDTL rules under regulatory oversight.

For travelers, how this plays out could impact flight reliability and airline operations across India.