Shravin Bharti Mittal will become deputy chair

Shravin Bharti Mittal will become deputy chair, keeping the founding family involved and also bridging work with Airtel Money and Dubai operations.

board member Annika Poutiainen is also retiring, having served for over seven years.

Even though Vittal does not fit all UK independence rules, his telecom experience and track record (like leading market growth and chairing the GSMA board) have made him a trusted pick for this key role.