Airtel Africa board gets new chair in Gopal Vittal
Business
Big change ahead for Airtel Africa: Sunil Bharti Mittal, who has led the board since 2019, will retire as chair in July 2026.
Gopal Vittal, currently executive vice chairman at Bharti Airtel, is set to take over the top spot.
Shravin Bharti Mittal will become deputy chair
Shravin Bharti Mittal will become deputy chair, keeping the founding family involved and also bridging work with Airtel Money and Dubai operations.
board member Annika Poutiainen is also retiring, having served for over seven years.
Even though Vittal does not fit all UK independence rules, his telecom experience and track record (like leading market growth and chairing the GSMA board) have made him a trusted pick for this key role.