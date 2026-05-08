Airtel Africa delays mobile money IPO until H2 2026
Business
Airtel Africa has decided to delay the public launch of its mobile money business until the second half of 2026, because of the war in Iran.
The IPO was originally set for this year and could have raised up to $2 billion in London.
Sub-Saharan mobile money processed $1.4tn
Mobile money is booming in sub-Saharan Africa: last year, operators processed $1.4 trillion in transactions, which is two-thirds of all global activity.
Airtel Africa, with Airtel Money backed by big names like Mastercard and TPG, runs across 14 countries and keeps growing steadily.