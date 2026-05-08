Airtel Africa posts $813 million profit in fiscal 2026
Airtel Africa just had a standout year: profits hit $813 million in fiscal 2026, more than twice what they made last year.
The big boost came from higher operating profit plus derivative and foreign-exchange gains, mainly driven by attractive industry fundamentals, macroeconomic tailwinds and focused operational execution.
Airtel Money IPO planned late 2026
Airtel Africa also turned last year's derivative and foreign exchange loss into a $127 million gain, while data services became their top earner with a 35% jump.
Airtel Money keeps growing fast (now at 54 million users) and the company plans to take it public in late 2026, though some global issues might slow that down.
Plus, they're investing even more next year to expand digital infrastructure and broadband across Africa.