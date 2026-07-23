Airtel Africa to list Airtel Money in London by 2026
Business
Airtel Africa just announced it's taking its mobile money platform, Airtel Money, public in London by 2026.
The goal? Attract more international investors and boost the platform's long-term growth.
Airtel Money payments over $245bn
Airtel Money has been on a roll: its processed payments shot up 51.5% to over $245 billion, and users jumped to 56.5 million in just one year.
CEO Sunil Taldar said, "We believe a London listing will provide access to a broad international investor base and support our ambition to unlock the long-term value of one of Africa's leading fintech platforms."