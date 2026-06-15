Airtel and Jio standoff over 26GHz 5G spectrum for Wi-Fi
Business
Airtel and Jio are in a standoff over Jio's idea to use its pricey 26 GHz 5G spectrum (originally bought for mobile networks) to power Wi-Fi broadband instead.
Jio says this could make broadband cheaper and boost enterprise connectivity, but Airtel worries it could mess with mobile signals and raise radiation risks.
Government crafting guard band rules
Airtel also points out that using the spectrum this way doesn't match global telecom standards.
The government is now working on technical rules, including a special guard band to avoid interference.
Jio has already prepped its equipment, but safety checks, especially around satellite compatibility and health concerns, are still underway.
Final guidelines are expected by June 2026, so the debate isn't over yet.