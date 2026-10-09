Airtel Business scaling to 1GW data center capacity by 2030
Airtel Business is gearing up to boost its data center capacity to a massive 1 gigawatt (GW) by 2030, aiming to keep up with India's growing appetite for AI and cloud tech.
CEO Sharat Sinha says strong, reliable connectivity is more important than ever as businesses jump into the world of AI and cloud.
Airtel expands AI, cloud and networks
Airtel isn't stopping at just bigger data centers; it's also seeing opportunities across AI model training and inference, and GPU-as-a-service as an emerging potential growth area.
The company's building out fiber networks and subsea cables to make sure connections stay solid both in India and globally.
Plus, it's seeing big growth in cloud, cybersecurity, and IoT after launching Airtel Cloud last year, so expect even more digital tools for businesses soon.