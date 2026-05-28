Airtel launches 'Priority Postpaid' with Fastlane, ₹449-₹1,749, raising fairness concerns
Airtel just launched its "Priority Postpaid" plans, promising faster 5G connectivity during busy hours for users paying ₹449-₹1,749.
The tech behind it, called Fastlane and network slicing, aims to boost performance for postpaid customers.
But Vodafone Idea's Chief Marketing Officer Avneesh Khosla says this could mess with digital fairness and worries it might create an uneven playing field.
Avneesh Khosla warns on equal access
Khosla believes everyone deserves equal access, pointing out that affordable connectivity has powered India's digital growth.
He warns, "Offering preferential speeds or services based on user profile raises questions around equity and principles of an equal digital ecosystem."
While critics fear a two-tier internet, Airtel insists its prioritization doesn't favor any content and stays within net neutrality rules.
Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, TRAI, is reviewing the service as telecom competition ramps up.