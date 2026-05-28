Airtel launches 'Priority Postpaid' with Fastlane, ₹449-₹1,749, raising fairness concerns

Avneesh Khosla warns on equal access

Khosla believes everyone deserves equal access, pointing out that affordable connectivity has powered India's digital growth.

He warns, "Offering preferential speeds or services based on user profile raises questions around equity and principles of an equal digital ecosystem."

While critics fear a two-tier internet, Airtel insists its prioritization doesn't favor any content and stays within net neutrality rules.

Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, TRAI, is reviewing the service as telecom competition ramps up.