Airtel March revenue nearly 16% to ₹55,383cr profits down ₹7,325cr
Business
Airtel just posted strong sales numbers for March 2026, up nearly 16% from last year to ₹55,383 crore.
But here's the twist: profits actually dropped by one-third, landing at ₹7,325 crore compared to over ₹11,000 crore last year.
Earnings per share also slid from ₹19.02 to ₹12.53, showing that growth isn't always smooth sailing.
Airtel EBITDA nearly 18% shares down
Even with higher earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA, up almost 18%), Airtel faced big expenses: employee costs hit ₹2,028 crore and depreciation totaled ₹13,643 crore for the quarter.
The company's shares closed at ₹1,756.80 on May 11, 2026 and have slipped in value lately: down 16% over six months and nearly 4% over the past year.