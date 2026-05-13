Airtel March revenue nearly 16% to ₹55,383cr profits down ₹7,325cr

Airtel EBITDA nearly 18% shares down

Even with higher earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA, up almost 18%), Airtel faced big expenses: employee costs hit ₹2,028 crore and depreciation totaled ₹13,643 crore for the quarter.

The company's shares closed at ₹1,756.80 on May 11, 2026 and have slipped in value lately: down 16% over six months and nearly 4% over the past year.