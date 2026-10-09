Airtel Money aims for £529 million London IPO October 9
Business
Airtel Money, a major mobile payments firm, is about to make waves with a £529 million IPO in London on October 9.
If all goes as planned, this could be the city's biggest stock market debut in five years, helping put London back on the map for international listings.
Airtel Money shares £1.96 valuing £5.3B
Shares are set at £1.96 each, valuing Airtel Money at £5.3 billion, a price meant to draw in more investors.
Big names like Qatar Investment Authority and Mastercard are selling a chunk of shares, aiming for a 16.5% market float.
With about 53 million monthly active users and $213 billion processed every year, Airtel Money operates a range of branches and kiosks across Africa, and its IPO would bring new impetus to the city's efforts to attract international listings.