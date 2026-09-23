Airtel Money announces at least $800 million IPO on LSE

This move could help revive London's sluggish IPO scene and tap into investors who are keen on emerging markets.

Airtel Money is already a big deal across Africa, handling everything from bill payments to microloans.

In the 12 months through June, it processed $213 billion in transactions and has about 53 million monthly active users, mostly in East Africa but also strong in Nigeria and French-speaking Africa.

The timing lines up with new UK rules that make going public a bit easier.