Airtel plans $2B IPO for Airtel Money in London

Market impact

The IPO could value Airtel Money at $10 billion

The IPO could value Airtel Money at up to $10 billion, making it one of the biggest listings on a European exchange in recent years. The company has been planning this move for some time now, after years of rapid growth. Sunil Taldar, CEO of Airtel Africa, had said earlier this year that they are committed to listing by mid-2026—a timeline that now seems ambitious.