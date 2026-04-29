Airtel plans $2B IPO for Airtel Money in London
What's the story
Airtel Africa Plc is said to be considering an initial public offering (IPO) for its mobile money business, Airtel Money. The move could raise between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. London has emerged as the most likely venue for this listing, although other European locations and a United Arab Emirates exchange were also considered earlier.
Market impact
The IPO could value Airtel Money at $10 billion
The IPO could value Airtel Money at up to $10 billion, making it one of the biggest listings on a European exchange in recent years. The company has been planning this move for some time now, after years of rapid growth. Sunil Taldar, CEO of Airtel Africa, had said earlier this year that they are committed to listing by mid-2026—a timeline that now seems ambitious.
Financial partners
Citigroup and other banks involved in IPO
Airtel, Africa's third-largest wireless carrier, is primarily owned by billionaire Sunil Mittal's Bharti Enterprises Ltd. Working with Citigroup Inc., the firm may appoint an additional three or four banks to manage the IPO.