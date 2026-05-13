Airtel Q4 FY26 net profit down 34% to ₹7,325 cr
Airtel just shared its Q4 results for FY26, showing net profit dropped 34% to ₹7,325 crore. The year-ago quarter (Q4 FY25) numbers were higher thanks to a one-time tax gain.
Still, the company saw a solid boost in pre-tax profits (up 36%) as more people signed up and chose premium plans.
To sweeten things for shareholders, Airtel announced a ₹24 per share dividend.
Revenue up 2.6% to ₹55,383 cr
Revenue grew by 2.6% this quarter to ₹55,383 crore. India Mobile's growth was steady at 0.6%, while Africa operations ticked up by 1.1%.
The average revenue per user hit ₹257, helped by nearly six million new smartphone users and 0.8 million postpaid additions.
Gopal Vittal stresses premium services push
Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal emphasized Airtel's push toward better customer quality and premium services in FY26, crossing the milestone of 650 million customers, launching cloud services, getting RBI approval for lending operations, and expanding its data centers.