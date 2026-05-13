Airtel Q4 FY26 net profit down 34% to ₹7,325 cr Business May 13, 2026

Airtel just shared its Q4 results for FY26, showing net profit dropped 34% to ₹7,325 crore. The year-ago quarter (Q4 FY25) numbers were higher thanks to a one-time tax gain.

Still, the company saw a solid boost in pre-tax profits (up 36%) as more people signed up and chose premium plans.

To sweeten things for shareholders, Airtel announced a ₹24 per share dividend.